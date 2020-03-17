Showcasing MReport’s Top 25 Fintech Innovators: Black Knight, Inc.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION:

Auction.com is the nation’s leading online marketplace for the disposition of distressed residential properties. Its tools and services help maximize sales, shorten the sales cycle, yield higher returns, mitigate risks, and elevate results. Sellers enjoy revolutionary tools, customized and flexible programs, data intelligence and buyer insights, support from 900+ employees, and a nationwide marketing reach to millions of potential buyers.

INNOVATION SPOTLIGHT:

FOR SELLERS:

• Hundreds of millions of user data points—including buyer profiles, property data, and auction behavior information—help sellers make more informed decisions.

• Available tools help speed sales and create a more direct interaction between buyers and sellers, Bid Interact, the latest feature of Portfolio Interact, lets sellers monitor REO auctions in real time, make reserve changes instantly, and accept live bids—all while displaying the bidding history and relevant value data in one convenient place for informed decisioning.

• Our marketing amplifies the reach and global exposure for assets through digital empowerment and traditional, offline tactics.

FOR BUYERS:

• To meet investment goals, buyers need a wide selection of property choices. Buyers can shop more than 26,000 available properties.*

• A recommendation engine learns about buyers’ likes and needs and helps save time by suggesting similar deals. • Property pages provide information, such as property conditions, occupancy status, neighborhood information, and access to resources that help with due diligence.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE:

The unique marketplace offers the most extensive volume of distressed residential property listings of any real estate marketplace. Auction.com has over $49 billion in sales as of December 2019, more than 429,000 properties closed to date, 900-plus employees, and seven times bigger asset volume than its closest competitor. Auction.com’s national footprint for both online and onsite auctions includes all 50 states, as well as Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico.

HEADQUARTERS LOCATION: Irvine, California

PHONE: 800.280.2832

WEBSITE: Auction.com