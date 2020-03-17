Home >> Daily Dose >> Showcasing MReport’s Top 25 Fintech Innovators: Black Knight, Inc.
Print This Post Print This Post

Showcasing MReport’s Top 25 Fintech Innovators: Black Knight, Inc.

in Daily Dose, Featured, News, Print Features, Technology 11 hours ago 69 Views

COMPANY DESCRIPTION:

Auction.com is the nation’s leading online marketplace for the disposition of distressed residential properties. Its tools and services help maximize sales, shorten the sales cycle, yield higher returns, mitigate risks, and elevate results. Sellers enjoy revolutionary tools, customized and flexible programs, data intelligence and buyer insights, support from 900+ employees, and a nationwide marketing reach to millions of potential buyers.

INNOVATION SPOTLIGHT:

FOR SELLERS:

• Hundreds of millions of user data points—including buyer profiles, property data, and auction behavior information—help sellers make more informed decisions.

• Available tools help speed sales and create a more direct interaction between buyers and sellers, Bid Interact, the latest feature of Portfolio Interact, lets sellers monitor REO auctions in real time, make reserve changes instantly, and accept live bids—all while displaying the bidding history and relevant value data in one convenient place for informed decisioning.

• Our marketing amplifies the reach and global exposure for assets through digital empowerment and traditional, offline tactics.

FOR BUYERS:

• To meet investment goals, buyers need a wide selection of property choices. Buyers can shop more than 26,000 available properties.*

• A recommendation engine learns about buyers’ likes and needs and helps save time by suggesting similar deals. • Property pages provide information, such as property conditions, occupancy status, neighborhood information, and access to resources that help with due diligence.

 

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE:

The unique marketplace offers the most extensive volume of distressed residential property listings of any real estate marketplace. Auction.com has over $49 billion in sales as of December 2019, more than 429,000 properties closed to date, 900-plus employees, and seven times bigger asset volume than its closest competitor. Auction.com’s national footprint for both online and onsite auctions includes all 50 states, as well as Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico.

 

HEADQUARTERS LOCATION: Irvine, California

PHONE: 800.280.2832

WEBSITE: Auction.com

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Homebuilder Confidence Falls in March

A survey reveals more than 20% of builders reported disruption in supply due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.