The Week Ahead: The Mortgage Industry Tackles the New Norm

On Wednesday, March 24, the MReport Webinar Series will present “The Latest on the Lending Landscape: From Home Equity to Refi Shifts,” the latest installment in the MReport’s complimentary webinar series presented by Altisource, beginning at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Representatives from Altisource, Carrington Mortgage Services, Lenders One, Plaza Home Mortgage, and RealtyTrac will discuss the trends and challenges currently facing the industry a year into the pandemic, including home values, home equity lending, eClosings, shifts from refi to originations, and much more.

Moderated by Steven Greenfield, General Manager of Mortgage Real Estate Solutions for Altisource, the discussion will feature insight from the following:

Kevin J. DeLory, SVP Wholesale & Correspondent for Carrington Mortgage Services LLC

Jeffrey Leinan, EVP, National Wholesale Production for Plaza Home Mortgage

Rick Sharga, EVP of RealtyTrac

Jason Wright, Director of eMortgage Services for Lenders One Mortgage Cooperative

Greenfield is responsible for managing and overseeing product management and operations for Premium Title, Springhouse Valuations, Trelix, and CastleLine lines of business, bringing more than 20 years of experience within the financial services and mortgage banking industries as moderator of the discussion.

With nearly 23 years of sales experience under his belt, DeLory began his career over 20 years ago at New Century. In October 2017, he earned his Six Sigma Black Belt, solidifying him as a committed and knowledgeable leader.

Leinan joined Plaza Home Mortgage in 2008, where he was responsible for regional sales management for the East Coast, and in 2018, was promoted to EVP in charge of strategic business development, driving the growth of the company's wholesale, mini-correspondent, renovation, and reverse lending businesses.

Sharga, a founding member of the Five Star National Mortgage Servicing Association, is EVP of RealtyTrac, a foreclosure search and discovery website used by real estate agents and investors. One of the country’s most frequently quoted sources on real estate, mortgage, and foreclosure trends, Sharga has appeared on CNBC, CBS News, NBC News, CNN, ABC News, FOX, Bloomberg, and NPR.

Wright is an attorney based in Frisco, Texas, and serves as Director of Lenders One eMortgage Services. He assists Lenders One members to capitalize on the advantages and opportunities created by the technologies and services provided by the cooperative.

Click here to register for the MReport Webinar Series—The Latest on the Lending Landscape: From Home Equity to Refi Shifts.

