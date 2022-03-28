Home >> Daily Dose >> Mortgage Cadence Names Kelly Booth SVP of Sales
Print This Post Print This Post

Mortgage Cadence Names Kelly Booth SVP of Sales

in Daily Dose, Headlines, News, Technology 19 hours ago 150 Views

Mortgage Cadence, a subsidiary of Accenture, has announced the addition of Kelly Booth as SVP of Sales.

Booth has more than 30 years of industry experience, and will be working with the Mortgage Cadence Platform (MCP), designed with an open architecture and inclusive of an industry-leading point-of-sale.

“We’re thrilled to have Kelly on our team,” said Pete Espinosa, CEO of Mortgage Cadence. “She has a deep understanding of mortgage technology and will play a critical role in helping us connect lenders with the solutions that work best for them.”

Prior to joining Mortgage Cadence, Booth served as VP of Enterprise Sales at SitusAMC. Booth brings years of experience in sales, marketing, management, strategic planning, and product design concentrated on financial software services to her new role, most notably, with Roostify, Ellie Mae, and Wolters Kluwers, among others.

“I’m honored to have accepted a role with Mortgage Cadence’s sales team,” said Booth. “There were two main drivers in making my decision to join Mortgage Cadence, culture and technology. Mortgage Cadence has transformed not only its LOS platform, but its way it supports its customers and employees. They have the most exciting LOS technology on the market right now, and are passionate about delivering the best solutions. I look forward to leveraging my experience in pursuing Mortgage Cadence’s goal of connecting lenders and their borrowers with the best experience.”

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Guaranteed Rate Names Sanjay Gupta Chief Marketing Officer

Taking on the dual role of Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Officer, Guaranteed Rate adds fintech exec to lead the firm’s branding, advertising, direct marketing, social media, and public relations efforts.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.