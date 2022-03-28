Mortgage Cadence Names Kelly Booth SVP of Sales

Mortgage Cadence, a subsidiary of Accenture, has announced the addition of Kelly Booth as SVP of Sales.

Booth has more than 30 years of industry experience, and will be working with the Mortgage Cadence Platform (MCP), designed with an open architecture and inclusive of an industry-leading point-of-sale.

“We’re thrilled to have Kelly on our team,” said Pete Espinosa, CEO of Mortgage Cadence. “She has a deep understanding of mortgage technology and will play a critical role in helping us connect lenders with the solutions that work best for them.”

Prior to joining Mortgage Cadence, Booth served as VP of Enterprise Sales at SitusAMC. Booth brings years of experience in sales, marketing, management, strategic planning, and product design concentrated on financial software services to her new role, most notably, with Roostify, Ellie Mae, and Wolters Kluwers, among others.

“I’m honored to have accepted a role with Mortgage Cadence’s sales team,” said Booth. “There were two main drivers in making my decision to join Mortgage Cadence, culture and technology. Mortgage Cadence has transformed not only its LOS platform, but its way it supports its customers and employees. They have the most exciting LOS technology on the market right now, and are passionate about delivering the best solutions. I look forward to leveraging my experience in pursuing Mortgage Cadence’s goal of connecting lenders and their borrowers with the best experience.”