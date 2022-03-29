Darren Shaffer Tapped to Spearhead Churchill’s Digital Transformation

Churchill Mortgage has announced the addition of Darren Shaffer as CTO where he will oversee Churchill's enterprise technology platform and services, leading the design, creation and implementation of world-class systems. He will oversee the entire technology team, including 18-year company veteran Dan Jones who was recently promoted to Churchill’s CIO.

"Our company has worked with Darren on a few projects in the past and we were instantly impressed with his attention to detail, positive attitude and wealth of experience in developing superior tech systems," said Matt Clarke, COO of Churchill Mortgage. "We're confident he's the right person to have at the helm as we elevate the overall user experience and technology platforms at Churchill to new heights."

In his new role, Shaffer will focus on spearheading a digital transformation that provides a seamless, highly-personalized user experience for borrowers, loan officers, and operations staff. He plans to build upon the company's existing partnerships and continue the evolution of a unified loan application experience with complete transparency from whatever device the borrower chooses.

"Churchill's vision and foresight for how it can best revolutionize the borrower experience aligns with where I believe our industry is heading. The decision to join was an easy one," said Shaffer. "The dedication to people, authenticity, culture and education flows through every aspect of the company, which will enable Churchill to successfully maneuver through this next phase of growth and evolution. The foundation for success is already in place, I'm just here to make our technology services a key differentiator for both our team members and customers."

Over a career that spans more than 30 years, Shaffer has developed more than 117 enterprise systems, some with millions of users worldwide. He has held senior technology positions at companies including Wal-Mart Information Systems, Oracle, Navidec, Microsoft, and most recently, served as CTO in the mortgage industry.

He is a six-time Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) award winner, and holds numerous certifications in both Microsoft's NET and Oracle's Java enterprise technology platforms.

The addition of Shaffer as CTO is the latest move to grow Churchill Mortgage, as just last year, Churchill's Pacific Northwest division grew to 24 locations across seven states, and surpassed $1 billion in annual loan volume. The company also added nearly 280 new employees in 2021.