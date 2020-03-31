Showcasing MReport’s Top 25 Fintech Innovators: First American Data Tree

COMPANY DESCRIPTION:

First American DataTree is the nationwide property, homeownership, and mortgage information solution lenders and servicers depend on throughout the mortgage lifecycle—from customer acquisition and underwriting to post-close, servicing, and REO. DataTree is the mortgage industry’s most trusted source for the broadest data coverage, including public record data covering 100% of the U.S. housing stock, nearly 7 billion recorded document images, title plants, HOA information, and real estate listings.

INNOVATION SPOTLIGHT:

• DataTree.com—Single online solution delivering nationwide property data, ownership information, mortgage insight, and document retrieval capabilities. Built on the industry’s largest database of property information and document images, DataTree.com streamlines research tasks to deliver a comprehensive, intelligent solution throughout the mortgage lifecycle.

• Data Depth & Breadth—DataTree.com provides a more complete view of client portfolios with targeted data asset insights, including HOA information in every state—including super lien states and PACE loans.

• Enhanced with FlexSearch—Powerful recorded document search and discovery tool enables clients to instantly search keywords or phrases within billions of document images.

• Patent-pending Verified Record—Innovative technology digitally matches property information against multiple, independent data sources enabling clients to validate borrower-supplied information.

• Client-focused Innovations—Through the combination of advanced map, proximity, address, owner, APN, and advanced search features in a single experience, clients can research multiple properties in parallel.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE:

Leveraging the unrivaled depth and breadth of First American data assets—100% geographic coverage for property ownership data, nearly 7 billion document images, 1.8-plus million active real estate listings, and more—our continued investments and innovations in data, technology, and people have helped our customers succeed.

HEADQUARTERS LOCATION:

Santa Ana, California

PHONE: 866.377.6639

WEBSITE: datatree.com