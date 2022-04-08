Home >> Daily Dose >> Jill Skinner to Lead Marketing Efforts at LenderClose
Print This Post Print This Post

Jill Skinner to Lead Marketing Efforts at LenderClose

in Daily Dose, Headlines, Technology 3 hours ago 36 Views

Jill Skinner, Chief Marketing Officer, LenderClose

LenderClose has named financial services marketing veteran Jill Skinner as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), joining the fintech provider from Wells Fargo, where she spent more than 12 years in marketing leadership roles.

“Jill has a clear passion for technology and financial services and is highly attuned to the end-users’ experience,” said LenderClose Founder and CEO Omar Jordan. “Jill will help set our company’s marketing and go-to-market strategy, while partnering with the leadership team to drive our company’s vision forward. Her leadership experience comes at a crucial time as LenderClose is poised for strong growth.”

Skinner served as Wells Fargo’s SVP of Marketing, where she led digital customer growth for consumer deposits. In this role, she set digital marketing customer acquisition strategy and served on a cross-functional team tasked with transforming the digital customer journey for new customers.

Prior to that, Skinner spent eight years in Wells Fargo home lending marketing, building digital mortgage customer acquisition programs, and managed end-to-end, integrated mortgage marketing campaign strategy and execution. Her extensive marketing career also includes eCommerce experience at OfficeMax and Dotdash Meredith.

“The opportunity at LenderClose has all the right ingredients—a culture of innovation, products with proven demand and strong company leadership,” Skinner said. “I’m energized to be a part of meaningful growth at the company and can’t wait to further elevate the brand and value in this next stage of expansion.”

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Expert Insights: The State of Compliance & Digital Technologies

Steve Schachter, President of Sourcepoint, addresses some of the top compliance and regulatory risks for lenders in 2022 and beyond.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.