Jill Skinner to Lead Marketing Efforts at LenderClose

LenderClose has named financial services marketing veteran Jill Skinner as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), joining the fintech provider from Wells Fargo, where she spent more than 12 years in marketing leadership roles.

“Jill has a clear passion for technology and financial services and is highly attuned to the end-users’ experience,” said LenderClose Founder and CEO Omar Jordan. “Jill will help set our company’s marketing and go-to-market strategy, while partnering with the leadership team to drive our company’s vision forward. Her leadership experience comes at a crucial time as LenderClose is poised for strong growth.”

Skinner served as Wells Fargo’s SVP of Marketing, where she led digital customer growth for consumer deposits. In this role, she set digital marketing customer acquisition strategy and served on a cross-functional team tasked with transforming the digital customer journey for new customers.

Prior to that, Skinner spent eight years in Wells Fargo home lending marketing, building digital mortgage customer acquisition programs, and managed end-to-end, integrated mortgage marketing campaign strategy and execution. Her extensive marketing career also includes eCommerce experience at OfficeMax and Dotdash Meredith.

“The opportunity at LenderClose has all the right ingredients—a culture of innovation, products with proven demand and strong company leadership,” Skinner said. “I’m energized to be a part of meaningful growth at the company and can’t wait to further elevate the brand and value in this next stage of expansion.”