LaRaia Tapped to Lead Sprout’s Regulatory Compliance Efforts

Sprout Mortgage has named Laura C. LaRaia to the role of EVP, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer, overseeing all legal and regulatory compliance functions, and serve as the firm's general counsel.

"We are thrilled and excited that Laura is joining us," said Shea Pallante, President of Sprout Mortgage. "We believe Laura's addition shows we are attracting some of the top talent nationwide, which will better allow us to serve our clients.”

LaRaia brings more than two decades of in-house and law firm mortgage banking industry experience to Sprout. Prior to Sprout, she served as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation. Previously, she was Chief Compliance Officer/Deputy General Counsel at Supreme Lending. She is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association Legal Issues & Regulatory Compliance Committee, and of the MBA State and Legislative Regulations Committee.

She earned her law degree from Loyola School of Law, New Orleans, with a certificate in Civil Law, and a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies from the College of the Holy Cross. She is a Texas licensed attorney.

"I have led mortgage companies through all the major regulatory changes of the last two decades, and I am eager to provide the same guidance to the Sprout team as the non-QM mortgage sector continues to evolve," said LaRaia.