Home >> Daily Dose >> DS5: Discussing Single-Family Zoning and the Remote-Working Landscape
Print This Post Print This Post

DS5: Discussing Single-Family Zoning and the Remote-Working Landscape

in Daily Dose, Featured, Media, News, Webcasts 4 hours ago 33 Views

The newest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry features exclusive interviews with Robert Senko, President of ACC Mortgage, and Sharron Levine, Director, Office of Minority and Women Inclusion, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). 

Senko discusses recent actions by the Federal Reserve and how they could impact mortgage rates, as well as how certain cities and states are working to combat housing shortages with increased housing density. 

Levine spoke of the challenges brought on by remote working and what the FHFA, and the industry as a whole, is doing to make sure employees are engaged during these uncertain times. 

You can watch the full episode here or via the embed below.

 

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Closing the Homeownership Gap

Here’s why down payment assistance can serve a critical role in helping first-time homebuyers achieve the American Dream. This feature originally appeared in the April issue of MReport.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.