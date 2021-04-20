Guaranteed Rate Expands DEI Initiatives With Two New Additions

Guaranteed Rate is advancing its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts with the additions of Valenthia Doolin as Community Outreach Manager, and Turquoise Peart as Manager of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Doolin and Peart, both of whom have significant experience in the housing industry and DEI, will help the company provide more education and engagement opportunities to a wider range of borrowers and communities.

"Guaranteed Rate is invested in ensuring that our workforce better reflects the diverse communities we serve," said Guaranteed Rate's National Diverse Segments Director Camilo Escalante. "I'm excited that we're driving change by helping to create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive housing industry, and these two new roles will make a real difference in those efforts."

As Community Outreach Manager, Doolin will use her community organizing and mortgage experience to build partnerships between Guaranteed Rate and grassroots organizations across the country to promote financial literacy and homeownership awareness in diverse communities. She will lead initiatives designed to help continue addressing borrower needs, including the development of educational kits to reduce and remove barriers to homeownership for underserved populations.

"People need to know, 'We see you and we are here to serve your communities,’" said Doolin. "We are closely examining the data to identify how we can best affect real change."

In her new role as Manager of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Peart will focus on promoting a diverse culture within Guaranteed Rate through its existing employee resource groups. She will also work to enhance minority awareness by using community relationships to promote education around financial literacy and homeownership. Peart will develop more in-depth career-pathing opportunities through her work with Guaranteed Rate's ERGs: Leadership, Equity and Development (LEAD); PROUD, aimed at promoting LGBTQ+ acceptance in the workplace; and the Guaranteed Rate Organization of Women (GROW). She is also leading "Safe Zone Trainings" to provide employees with a positive environment in which to learn and express themselves.

"Guaranteed Rate is taking its mission to the next level by unifying our workforce and our communities," said Peart, who has more than a decade of experience working at the strategic and tactical levels in various sectors including financial services and marketing.