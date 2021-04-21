John Bosley Promoted by Planet Home Lending

Planet Home Lending LLC has named John Bosley as President of Mortgage Lending, to lead the company's Origination, Fulfillment, Correspondent and Capital Markets Divisions.

Bosley joined Planet Home Lending in 2012, and was promoted to VP of Capital Markets. He was promoted to EVP of Capital Markets and Correspondent Lending in 2018.

"John is widely regarded in the industry for his ability to maximize value across the full mortgage transaction, including securitization. He delivers market-best pricing for our consumer-direct originators and has built processes and uncovered efficiencies to support volume growth for all of our origination channels," said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group LLC, parent company of Planet Home Lending.

"I believe in bringing people together, hearing their concerns, and finding a plan forward," Bosley said. "To deliver exceptional customer experience to borrowers and clients, and best-in-class support for sales, Planet must balance the needs of borrowers, correspondent sellers, agencies, capital markets investors, mortgage servicing rights holders, and agencies."

Bosley has two decades of industry experience, and before joining Planet Home Lending, worked for a national retail lender. He has a Master of Science in Finance, a Bachelor of Science in Business Information, and is a CPA.

"John and I have collaborated successfully for nearly a decade. I'm confident he is the right person to lead and elevate Planet's Mortgage Lending division," said Sandra Jarish, Planet Home Lending's President of Servicing. "My division is scaled for anticipated growth. I know John will quickly bring in the home loan volume and mortgage servicing rights to take advantage of that capacity."