The Week Ahead: Analyzing Home-Price Growth

CoreLogic will release the latest Case-Shiller Home Price Index on Tuesday. The prior report found home prices rose 3.9% in January.

Of the 20 markets studied by the index, Phoenix—for the eighth consecutive month—led the nation in home-price appreciation, growing 6.9% annually.

Phoenix also found that 9.6% of homes sold in the month made up one-third of sales and were up 6.2% for those that were in the highest one-third price tier.

The metros of Seattle; Tampa; and San Diego, each reported growth of 5.1%. CoreLogic said all of these markets had strong population growth and local economies fueling home purchases.

New York and Chicago reported the smallest annual price gain, at 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively. CoreLogic states the Census Bureau reported Illinois and New York had an annual decline in population between 2018 and 2019.

Comparing home-value appreciation with the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index. In comparison, the PCE was up 1.8% in January 2020 compared to the year prior.

Additionally, First American’s Real Home Price Index (RHPI) shows home prices rose just 0.1% from December 2019 to January 2020. Prices, however, fell 3.8% annually from January 2019 to January 2020.

First American found the consumer house-buying power rose by 1.4% between December 2019 and January 2020—also growing 13.2% year-over-year.

The median household income increased 2.3% annually and 59% since January 2000. Home prices are 17.2% less expensive than in January 2000.

New Jersey and Ohio were the only two states to record a year-over-year increase in First American’s RHPI at 2.7% and 0.2%, respectively.

First American’s study, however, noted that the housing market is currently underbuilt.

