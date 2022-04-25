Home >> Daily Dose >> EPM Announces New Chief of Staff and Chief People Officer
EPM Announces New Chief of Staff and Chief People Officer

Equity Prime Mortgage's Chief People Officer Eric Skates and Chief of Staff Shalanda Dixon

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) has named Eric Skates as Chief People Officer and Shalanda Dixon as Chief of Staff.

Skates returns to EPM as Chief People Officer, after serving as EVP of Marketing for First Option Mortgage. Skates' return marks a shift in EPM's culture, as his responsibilities will place culture, people, and wellness together under one department.

Dixon moves into the role of Chief of Staff with more than seven years of experience at EPM. Prior to this role, she served in various production, compliance, administrative roles, affording herself the opportunity to understand the inner workings of EPM’s executive team and their strategic initiatives.

"If there are any two people that would lead our organization to get 1% better every day, it would be Eric Skates and Shalanda Dixon,” said EPM's CEO & President Eddy Perez, CMB. “They have both made a huge impact on the culture of EPM and their expertise has been instrumental in advancing the company's mission. I am confident in their leadership and excited to have them serve EPM in these roles."

Headquartered in Atlanta, EPM was founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, and has grown to one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., licensed in all 50 states.

"I am both humbled and grateful for this opportunity to be part of an organization as impactful as EPM,” said Skates. “My goal is to create a happier environment leading to a cultural renaissance for the employees and associates.”

Dixon added, "I am thrilled to continue empowering people more in this new role. I am fully committed and excited to show the way by unifying with the executive team to grow EPM to new heights."

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
