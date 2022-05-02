AMDC Appoints Tai Christensen Council Chair

Tai Christensen, CBC Mortgage Agency’s Director of Government Affairs and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer, has been named Chair of the American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC). Christensen succeeds outgoing AMDC Chair Lola Oyewole, and will lead the Dallas-based organization tasked with promoting DEI throughout the mortgage industry.

"When it came time to choose our next chair, it was clear to everyone that Tai was the best and obvious choice," said Gina Gallutia, Executive Director of AMDC. "We are thrilled for her to lead the Council as we tackle the key DEI issues in our industry this year."

AMDC was established to develop and provide tools and strategies to create an understanding and appreciation of individual differences in thought, experience, race, ethnicity, culture, religion, style, sexual orientation, and gender identity. Christensen, who has two decades of real estate finance experience, has been with CBC since January 2018, and originally joined AMDC’s Advisory Board in April 2021.

"Working for a company that aligns closely with my desire to erase racial disparity in homeownership has been so gratifying," Christensen said. "So, when the opportunity to support the American Mortgage Diversity Council arose last year, I jumped at the chance. Little did I know I would be given the opportunity to help guide the Council as chair just a year later. I am honored to have the opportunity."

During Oyewole's leadership, AMDC worked with business leaders to make the mortgage sector a more diverse and inclusive industry. In addition to her work with AMDC, Oyewole serves as VP of Human Resources and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for Ocwen Financial Corporation, where she has worked for nearly seven years. She will remain on the AMDC Board of Advisors as Chair Pro-Tem, assisting Christensen as she transitions into her new role.

"My time as AMDC chair has been very fulfilling, but there is more work ahead to maintain progress in the diversification of real estate finance," Oyewole stated. "I look forward to continuing to serve the organization in other capacities to help it achieve its mission of expanding diversity in the mortgage industry."