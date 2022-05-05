Mark Herron Joins Flagstar Bank as CBO

Flagstar Bank has announced the hiring of Mark Herron as Chief Brand Officer for the company. His responsibilities at Flagstar will include marketing strategies, sales, branding, technology transformation, data analytics, marketing automation and change management. Additionally, he has oversight of client experience and internal communications.
"We're fortunate to have someone of Mark's breadth and depth of experience take the lead in developing an integrated brand strategy and creating innovative solutions and smart products for our customers," said Reginald Davis, President of Banking for Flagstar. "We look for good things to come with Mark leading us through the digital revolution that is transforming today's financial landscape. He's the right person at the right time."
Herron brings over 25 years of success to Flagstar in leading organizations to improved performance through client satisfaction, along with expertise in strategic alliances, product and operational innovation. He most recently served as Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer for People's United Bank in Bridgeport, Connecticut, where he was responsible for marketing and digital initiatives and supported all commercial, retail, and wealth lines of business. Previously, he held various senior positions in marketing and sales for BB&T in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He also served as President and CEO of RBW Marketing in Raleigh, North Carolina.