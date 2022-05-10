Hugh Blevins to Lead Planet Home Lending’s New Texas Office

Planet Home Lending LLC has announced its expansion into the Lone Star State with the addition of its newest branch in San Antonio, Texas, to be led by Retail Branch Manager Hugh Blevins.

Blevins has nearly 15 years of mortgage lending experience, having spent time at Movement Mortgage, Synergy One Lending, Hometown Lenders, and The Mortgage Firm Inc. prior to joining Planet Home Lending.

Joining Blevins in the new San Antonio branch will be Mortgage Loan Originator Dale Lucas, Lending Partner Kristal Respondek, and Senior Processor Becca McCaghy.

"I like having the variety of loans that Planet Home Lending offers at my disposal to help the consumers in this market," Blevins said. "We want people to know we are here for them."

The new San Antonio team's local expertise will be enhanced by Planet Home Lending's personal digital mortgage assistant, Skymore by Planet Home Lending, which consumers can use to apply to get a home loan from anywhere via a mobile device. Borrowers and real estate agents can track loan progress 24/7, reach out to their Loan Officer with questions, and submit paperwork electronically.

Blevins and the San Antonio team marks Planet Home Lending’s seventh team in the state. Planet Home Lending works with several down payment assistance programs that assist with closing costs and down payments. One of the programs is the My First Texas Home program, which gives people who have not owned a home in the past three years a loan to cover down payment and closing costs up to 5% of the home loan amount. The down payment and closing cost loan (typically a simultaneous second to your first mortgage loan) carries a zero percent interest rate.