The Week Ahead: HUD Secretary to Address Housing Infrastructure

On Thursday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. EDT, the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs will present a virtual hearing on the topic, "21st Century Communities: Expanding Opportunity Through Infrastructure Investments."

Witnesses participating in the hearing will be Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) and Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Secretary Fudge will draw upon her years working helping low-income families, seniors, and communities across the country to discuss ways in which HUD can inject housing resolutions and plans into the nation’s infrastructure.

HUD recently made $20,229,156 available to fair housing organizations across the nation working to fight housing discrimination. Through such grants, HUD is seeking to expand housing opportunities for more in improving housing-related infrastructure issues.

“Housing quality plays a key role in the health of our families and communities,” said Secretary Fudge recently before a Senate Appropriations Committee. “Yet nearly half of our public housing inventory is more than 50 years old. This means buildings may have hazards like mold or lead paint that can be expensive to remediate.”

Click here for more information on the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs virtual hearing, "21st Century Communities: Expanding Opportunity Through Infrastructure Investments."

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

