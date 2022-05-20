Home >> Daily Dose >> The Week Ahead: Examining the Second Half of 2022
On Wednesday, May 25, Williston Financial Group (WFG) will host its “WFG Insights: Quarterly Economic Outlook Webinar,” set for a 10:00 a.m. CDT start. WFG’s quarterly online webinar will feature an industry analysis and insights from WFG Founder and Executive Chairman Patrick F. Stone, and Economist and Forbes contributor Dr. Bill Conerly, Ph. D., followed by an interactive Q&A session.

WFG’s web-based Q&A sessions began in mid-2020 as a way for Stone to maintain his company’s pledge to “communicate, collaborate and co-exist” with title agents and clients during the pandemic. Conerly and Stone will each offer opening statements for the first half-hour, before working through a series of questions submitted in advance by registered participants.

“Our Quarterly Economic Outlook series has grown into a popular, and I believe impactful national information forum,” said Stone, who founded WFG, the Portland-based parent company of WFG National Title Insurance Company, in 2010.

Conerly has a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and more than 30 years’ experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions.

“Bill and I bring many years of experience, both as business leaders and analysts, in various areas of the housing industry and the U.S. economy,” added Stone. “The response from real estate, mortgage and title industry professionals has been exceedingly positive, with an appreciation for our efforts to offer balanced perspectives on the challenges facing us.”

Those wishing to submit questions for consideration must do so at the time of registration, or email them separately to wfgagencyevents@wfgnationaltitle.com no later than 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, May 23.

Stone’s career in real estate and related services includes C-level positions with three public companies, and service as a Director on two Fortune 500 boards. His senior executive management positions include nine years as President and COO of the nation’s largest title insurance company, Chairman and Co-CEO of a software company, and CEO of a real estate data and information company. He also served as Vice Chairman of Metrocities Mortgage, and as Chairman of The Stone Group, an Austin, Texas-based tenant-represented brokerage company.

Dr. Conerly was formerly SVP at a major bank, and held positions in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations. He is also an online contributor to Forbes, Chairman of the Board of Cascade Policy Institute, and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) and Businomics (2007), a book about economics for business leaders.

Click here for more information or to register for the “WFG Insights: Quarterly Economic Outlook Webinar.”

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
