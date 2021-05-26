Genworth Officially Launches as Enact

Just weeks after issuing its initial public offering (IPO), Genworth Mortgage Holdings has officially re-branded and launched as Enact Holdings Inc., a provider of private mortgage insurance.

A wholly-owned operating subsidiary of Genworth Financial, the Enact re-brand includes a new name, visual identity and corporate website—EnactMI.com—reflecting the Enact group of companies' proactive and responsive approach to serving their customers.

"This rebrand is an exciting new journey for us, and while our name and visual identity has changed, what will not change is our commitment to our customers and to our mission: helping people buy houses and stay in their homes," said Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact. "We look forward to continuing to grow with our customers, providing responsive solutions and insightful expertise so lenders can positively impact the lives of more borrowers."

With 40 years of operating history, Enact's insurance subsidiaries have built a strong reputation for trusted, quality service and success.

“Our new name, Enact, represents our commitment to action and concrete results, which is demonstrated by our track record of strong performance,” said Gupta. “We bring together a greater understanding of our customers' businesses, proactive service and innovative solutions to go the extra mile to serve them, giving them a competitive edge. We look forward to continue focusing on these strengths to drive results for our customers and shareholders."

In addition to Gupta, rounding out the Enact leadership team are Chief Risk Officer Mike Derstine, SVP/Government & Industry Affairs Duane Duncan, SVP/Operation Brian Gould, SVP/Customer Solutions Kevin McMahon, SVP/CFO Dean Mitchell, SVP/General Counsel Evan Stolove, SVP/Human Resources Susan Sullivan, and SVP/Sales Matt Young.