Freddie Mac Reports Monthly Summary

Freddie Mac’s monthly summary revealed its single-family portfolio increased annually by 14.3% in April to $2.39 billion. 

The single-family refinance volume was $52.1 billion in April, which represents 69% of the total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances. 

Freddie Mac said the total unpaid principal balance on mortgage-related investment fell by $7.8 billion in April. 

However, Freddie Mac states its single-family delinquency rate rose from 60 basis points in March to 64 in April. While the delinquency rate is at its highest level in 2020, it is still lower than the April 2019 level of 0.65%.

The nationwide delinquency rate hit its highest single-month increase in history in April, according to the First Look at April mortgage performance data from Black Knight. According to Black Knight, some 3.6 million homeowners were past due on their mortgages as of the end of April (including the roughly 211,000 who were inactive foreclosure)—the highest number since January 2015.

This is an increase of 1.6 million since March, the largest single-month jump on record. This number includes homeowners past due on mortgage payments who are not in forbearance, as well as those currently enrolled in forbearance plans and who did not make an April mortgage payment.

The national delinquency rate nearly doubled to 6.45% from March, the largest single-month increase ever recorded, and nearly three times the previous record for a single month from back in late 2008. Delinquency increases in Nevada (+5.2%), New Jersey (+5.1%), and New York (+4.9%) led the states, while Miami (+7.2%), Las Vegas (+6.2%), and New York City (+5.4%) topped the 100 largest metro areas.

However, according to the latest weekly survey conducting by Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) for the week ending on May 22, spring has brought a surge in mortgage applications to the housing industry. 

The MBA revealed that the number of mortgage applications rose 2.7% from the prior week’s statistics.

This weekly survey, known as the Market Composite Index, measures the volume of mortgage loan applications on a weekly basis. This 2.7% shows the seasonally adjusted amount, while unadjusted results reveal a 3% rise from the previous week.

