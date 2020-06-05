Home >> Daily Dose >> DS5: The Lasting Impacts COVID-19 Could Have on Housing
Print This Post Print This Post

DS5: The Lasting Impacts COVID-19 Could Have on Housing

in Daily Dose, Featured, Media, News, Webcasts 4 hours ago 39 Views

The latest installment of DS5: Inside the Industry features an exclusive interview with Odeta Kushi, Deputy Chief Economist of First American Financial.

She will discuss the challenges that current markets pose to millennials and also how long the effects of COVID-19 could linger for housing. Kushi conducts research around demographic trends, millennials, and homeownership. She also monitors and analyzes quarterly surveys and economic data related to the housing industry.

Her work has been published in National Public Radio, Forbes, Bloomberg, and The New York Times, as well as regularly featured on CNBC. 

You can't watch the full video at the embed below or at the following link.

 

 

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

WFG Lender Services Adds New Leadership

Jodi Bell was named the company’s new VP of National Business Development for WFG’s Lender Services Organization.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.