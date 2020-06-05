DS5: The Lasting Impacts COVID-19 Could Have on Housing

The latest installment of DS5: Inside the Industry features an exclusive interview with Odeta Kushi, Deputy Chief Economist of First American Financial.

She will discuss the challenges that current markets pose to millennials and also how long the effects of COVID-19 could linger for housing. Kushi conducts research around demographic trends, millennials, and homeownership. She also monitors and analyzes quarterly surveys and economic data related to the housing industry.

Her work has been published in National Public Radio, Forbes, Bloomberg, and The New York Times, as well as regularly featured on CNBC.

You can't watch the full video at the embed below or at the following link.