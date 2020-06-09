Home >> Daily Dose >> Best Markets For Millennials During Pandemic
Print This Post Print This Post

Best Markets For Millennials During Pandemic

in Daily Dose, Data, Featured, News 11 hours ago 71 Views

In a new study, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) identified the best markets for millennials during COVID-19.

Their analysis found that the following cities were the best for millennial homebuyers: 

  • Austin-Round Rock, Texas
  • Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
  • Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa
  • Durham-Chapel Hill-Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Houston-The Woodlands, Texas
  • Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Indiana
  • Omaha, Nebraska/Council Bluffs, Iowa
  • Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona
  • Portland, Oregon/Vancouver, Washington
  • Salt Lake City, Utah

“Record-low mortgage rates have improved housing affordability, bringing more buyers into the market, and multiple offers for starter homes could become common in these metro areas,” said NAR’s Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “With relatively better employment conditions and a strong presence of millennials in these markets, more new home construction will be required to fully satisfy the housing demand as the economy reopens.”

The NAR states that the typical household can afford to buy 40% of the homes currently listed for sales, which is an increase from last year’s 34%. However, in the 10 markets listed by the NAR, affordability increased more than it did nationwide. A household earning $100,000 in Dallas can afford to buy 56% of homes listed compared to 45% last year. 

According to April 2020 employment data, employment fell by an average of nearly 13% in the largest 100 metro areas compared to last year. However, employment in Dallas, Houston, Salt Lake City, and Phoenix fell 8% from the year earlier. 

Another factor present in these markets is improved inventory and availability. The number of active listings in Des Moines and Omaha in April increased by 5% and 1%, respectively. Inventory, though, declined 18% on average in the largest 100 metros. 

Also, three in 10 residents in these markets are millennials. 

“Nationally, millennials make up the largest share of homebuyers and these metropolitan areas, in particular, offer great opportunities to realize the dream of homeownership,” said NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, CA. “As states and cities begin to reopen, millennials will play a significant role in the housing market’s recovery.”

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Mike Albanese has worked for news publications since 2011 in Texas and Colorado. He has built a portfolio of more than 1,000 articles, covering city government, police and crime, business, sports, and is experienced in crafting engaging features and enterprise pieces. He spent time as the sports editor for the "Pilot Point Post-Signal," and has covered the DFW Metroplex for several years. He has also assisted with sports coverage and editing duties with the "Dallas Morning News" and "Denton Record-Chronicle" over the past several years.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Automating the Hardship Process Brought on by the Coronavirus

Carissa Robb, President and COO of Constant, discussed how the impact of COVID-19 differs from the Great Recession and how AI, automation, and technology can assist in the hardship process. This feature originally appeared in the June issue of MReport.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.