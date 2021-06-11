The Week Ahead: Seeking Answers to the Issue of Affordability

On Wednesday, June 16, the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies will examine the nation’s housing inequality issue in a live webcast at 3:00 p.m. CDT when they present “The State of the Nation's Housing 2021 Release: Soaring Home Prices, Tight Supply, and Millions Face Risk of Eviction or Foreclosure.”
The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies will report the latest findings in its analysis “The State of the Nation's Housing 2021.” Even as the nation’s economy is in recovery mode, the inequalities amplified by the pandemic remain front and center. Households that weathered the crisis without financial distress are snapping up the limited supply of homes for sale, pushing up prices and further excluding less affluent buyers from homeownership.
At the same time, millions of households that lost income are behind on their housing payments, nearing eviction or foreclosure, and a disproportionately large share of these at-risk households are those with low incomes and people of color.
Tracy Jan, Reporter from The Washington Post, will serve as moderator for a panel of experts to dissect these findings and offer their insight, including:
- Gary Acosta, Co-Founder & CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP)
- Clarence Anthony, CEO & Executive Director of the National League of Cities
- Chris Herbert, Managing Director of the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies
- Erika Poethig, Special Assistant to the President for Housing and Urban Policy, The White House Domestic Policy Council
Click here to register for the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies live webcast.
