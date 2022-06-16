Appraisal Logistics Names New SVP of Sales

Appraisal Logistics, a provider of high quality appraisal management technology and compliance solutions for the residential/commercial mortgage industry, announced today that Anthony Savala, an industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience has joined the company as SVP of Sales. Savala will lead the company’s sales team, adding new clients for both the company’s Appraisal Management Company (AMC) business and its appraisal management technology AIM-Port.

“Savala started in our industry as a mortgage loan officer, so he understands the challenges our lender client’s face,” said Frank Danna, Co-Founder and CEO of Appraisal Logistic Solutions, Inc. “Since then, he has worked extensively on the vendor side of the business so he understands the value we bring to the industry. He’s going to make a great addition to our team.”

Before joining Appraisal Logistics, Savala was Director of Strategic Accounts-Financial Services for Experience.com. Prior to that he served as Enterprise Director of Business Development for Reggora and VP of Enterprise Sales for Cloudvirga, a cloud-based point of sale system (POS). Before that, he spent 8 years at Mortgage Coach, ultimately serving the company as National Account Director. He started his career as a mortgage loan officer for Western Capital Corporation.

AIMPort is a single source solution developed to bring management and operations teams, technical tools and vendor partners together seamlessly. The platform improves workflow efficiency and accuracy in a cost-effective manner to support the lender’s own vendor process. It offers functionality for vendor management, order process, assignments, tracking, reviewing, delivery, reporting and accounting. The company has been operating on the platform in all 50 states since 2011.

In 2020, Appraisal Logistics released Property Vision, a remote appraisal and inspection tool that allows the consumer to take interior photographs of their home using any web-enabled device equipped with a camera and share them with the appraiser. PropertyVision Live, the company’s next innovation, allows appraisers to speak directly to consumers as they take interior photographs of their home.

“Mortgage lenders in today’s market require technology vendors to deliver innovative solutions that directly address legacy workflow challenges and Appraisal Logistics has leveraged their 15+ years of lending experience to build a platform that does exactly that,” Savala said. “The recent surges in volume have demonstrated how important optimized workflow automation has become and now that the market seems to be normalizing it is the perfect opportunity to revisit tech platforms that can provide a significant competitive advantage. I am excited to introduce them to the technology this company offers.”