The Week Ahead: Solutions to Keeping Up With Continued Demand

On Thursday, June 24 at 1:00 p.m. CDT, the latest installment in the MReport Webinar Series, “Originations Demand and Outsourcing Success,” will feature industry experts discussing the housing market’s current boom and how it is impacting staffing.

Record low mortgage rates, coupled with housing demand at an all-time high, means homeownership is growing exponentially. However, booming business can also mean workforce strain for originators trying to keep up with demand.

Presented by Altisource, panelists will key in on the forces currently at play in the mortgage origination market, as well as how partnering with the right outsourcing experts can help expedite processes, increase efficiency, and provide a better homebuying experience.

Moderated by Steven Greenfield, General Manager of Altisource, webinar panelists will include Sean Cahan, President of Cornerstone First Mortgage; Michele Kryczkowski, SVP, National Fulfillment for Planet Home Lending; and Ed VanDuren, EVP of Operations for Plaza Home Mortgage.

Webinar Moderator Greenfield is responsible for managing and overseeing all business functions for Altisource’s Vendorly platform, including strategy and product management, sales and marketing, customer success, and operations. Greenfield brings more than 20 years’ experience within the financial services and mortgage banking industries with a deep expertise in risk management, fraud, quality control, appraisal, and vendor management. Prior to joining Vendorly, Greenfield served as Director of Operations and Vendor Management for loanDepot.

Cahan brings more than 17 years of industry experience to Cornerstone, and will serve as a webinar Panelist. As President of Cornerstone, he oversees the operations and production of $1 billion+ in loans annually. Under his leadership as President, Cahan has led a significant transformation of the company and has grown the business from a single local bank to a prosperous nationwide company with 20 branches, licensed in 37 states.

Serving as a Panelist, Kryczkowski is SVP, National Fulfillment at Planet Home Lending, responsible for expanding the growth of Planet’s fulfillment unit supporting distributed retail sales channels. She has spent most of her career working in fulfillment services. Prior to joining Planet, she worked at First Guaranty Mortgage, where she managed national operations for the company’s wholesale and non-delegated correspondent channels.

Panelist Ed VanDuren is responsible for overseeing Plaza Home Mortgage’s operations, which includes its National Correspondent and Wholesale channels, as well as Corporate Underwriting. Previously, VanDuren was the SVP of Correspondent Lending for Plaza, where he managed the Operations for the National Correspondent channel. Earlier, he was the VP of Lending Operations for New Penn Financial, where he was accountable for increasing overall efficiency through improvements within the company’s operational systems, policies and procedures.

