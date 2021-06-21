Home >> Daily Dose >> PHH to Acquire Reverse Mortgage Solutions
PHH to Acquire Reverse Mortgage Solutions

Ocwen Financial Corporation has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, PHH Mortgage Corporation, has entered into an agreement with Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. (RMS) and its parent, Mortgage Assets Management LLC (MAM), to acquire substantially all of the operations, assets and employees of the RMS reverse mortgage servicing platform. MAM is a subsidiary of investment funds managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC.

Also, as part of the transaction, PHH will acquire all of the outstanding equity interests in the RMS real estate-owned business, REO Management Solutions LLC.

Under the terms of the agreement, subservicing contracts for the reverse residential mortgages currently subserviced by RMS would be assigned to PHH. As of March 31, 2021, RMS serviced approximately 35,000 reverse mortgages, or approximately $7.8 billion in unpaid principal balance. As part of the transaction, PHH expects to assume a majority of the RMS reverse servicing and REO employees, and PHH will become the subservicer under a five-year subservicing agreement for reverse mortgages owned by RMS and MAM.

“We are very pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of the RMS reverse mortgage servicing and REO platforms,” said Glen A. Messina, President and CEO of Ocwen. “The acquisition is expected to double our reverse servicing/subservicing portfolio and will provide us with a high-quality reverse servicing platform, experienced people and customized reverse technology. In addition to our current relationship with Waterfall across the reverse mortgage product spectrum, we are excited and honored to broaden our partnership with them through the long-term subservicing agreement and to support their asset growth and investment objectives in the reverse mortgage industry.”

The aggregate purchase price is estimated to be approximately $12.4 million, which is subject to certain post-closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to appropriate regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Just last month, Ocwen again through its subsidiary PHH, agreed to purchase AmeriHome Mortgage Company LLC Glen A. Messina’s mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) with a total unpaid principal balance of approximately $48 billion.

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
