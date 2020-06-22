LGBTQ Homeowners Spend More on Housing

Analysis from Zillow revealed that areas that have laws against discrimination in housing come with a higher price tag, with the average cost of a home for the LGBTQ community is $328,575—63% more than areas with no protections.

Of the states that non-discriminatory housing protections in place for LGBTQ buyers, Hawaii, the District of Columbia, and California have the highest premiums when compared to areas without legal protections.

Fewer than half of the state offer statewide law prohibiting housing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Protections include being evicted, denied housing, or refused the ability to rent or buy housing based on their LGBTQ status.

Average home values in areas with legal protections are about $127,000 higher than home values with areas without protective laws.

"In addition to providing legal protections, there are other steps local and state governments can take to create housing markets that are more inclusive and accessible for LGBT people," said Skylar Olsen, Senior Principal Economist at Zillow. "We know LGBT buyers—especially LGBT buyers of color—are more likely to purchase affordable home types such as condos and townhomes. More local governments should work to allow more of these types of homes, opening up areas and neighborhoods that historically priced out many LGBT buyers. Legal protections for LGBT become more meaningful when people can afford to access them."

Home values in Hawaii for the LGBTQ community are 219% higher than typical home values in areas with no protections. Washington, D.C., is a closed second at 218% higher and California followed with home values 187% higher.

Iowa is the lone state with explicit protections for LGBTQ homebuyers where the average home costs less than in places without protections, 23% less specifically.