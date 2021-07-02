Home >> Daily Dose >> loanDepot Announces New Chief Digital Officer
loanDepot Announces New Chief Digital Officer

millennialsCalifornia-based loanDepot has announced the appointment of George Brady as Chief Digital Officer, effective July 6.

Brady will oversee all of loanDepot's proprietary platform, mello, and will spearhead loanDepot's technological innovation, according to a company news release. Brady's appointment underscores the company's unending drive to continuously set radical technological innovation standards, the company reports.

He will report directly to loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsie, while loanDepot's technology team, led by Sudhir Nair, Chief Information Officer, will report to Brady.

"Pushing the technology envelope is in loanDepot's DNA," said Hsieh. "Our technology-powered products and services have changed the game for customers and originators by providing an exceptional experience they can't get anywhere else. [Brady] is a rare talent whose unmatched knowledge, skills and leadership will help drive our world-class platform to new heights and continue to cultivate a culture of innovation and technical excellence. [Brady] adds incredible firepower to an already exceptional team, and I'm confident his vision will enable us to further advance our ongoing quest to revolutionize mortgage lending."

Brady brings a nearly 35-year history of technology and innovation leadership across a variety of financial services firms, most recently as Chief Technology Officer at Capital One, where he led a comprehensive digital transformation of the company's software and risk management capabilities. Brady also held technology leadership roles at Fidelity Investments and Goldman Sachs & Co, among other major financial institutions.

"I've long admired loanDepot's deep understanding of how technology can push the boundaries to serve and enable consumers and originators to seamlessly and successfully navigate the lending process," said Brady. "Between its remarkable track record of digital innovation, the talent and passion of its outstanding team and the commitment of a visionary CEO to stay on the cutting edge, loanDepot is in a unique market position. The time is right to set the new standard for technological excellence and expand our capacity to meet the changing expectations of our customers."

