US Housing Consultants Adds Former HUD Senior Policy Advisor

US Housing Consultants has announced the addition of John Ligon, former Senior Policy Advisor to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson, as an EVP. In his new role, Ligon will focus on assisting owners and management agents to position themselves for the coming challenges of National Standards for the Physical Inspection of Real Estate (NSPIRE), Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD), and other modernizing initiatives.

Ligon's work at HUD included policy research in FHA and Ginnie Mae, in addition to HUD initiatives such as NSPIRE, HCV Landlord Participation Task Forces, and other programs aimed at bringing new efficiency to HUD's mission. Before joining HUD, John worked at the Heritage Foundation, where he focused on policy research on the economic impacts of housing policies. Additionally, John served in the peace corps in East Africa.

"We are excited to welcome John Ligon to our team," said Jim Campanella, CEO of US Housing Consultants. "His HUD experience and expertise will enable us to better serve our clients as a leading voice for our industry."

Ligon will also work with industry partners and trade groups to advocate for expanding the availability of new affordable housing, and the livability of the current affordable housing stock.

"Having recently completed two-and-a-half years of public service at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development," said Ligon. "I saw first-hand the importance of rigorously applying integrity and excellence in the design, structure, implementation of inspection and compliance processes and standards. I have known US Housing Consultants as a leader in the affordable housing industry through its commitment to safe and high-quality affordable housing. Simply put, it is a great privilege for me to join USHC's team of affordable housing professionals to continue making affordable housing better."