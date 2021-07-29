Homebot Names Jeff Marchetti VP of Large Account Enterprise Sales

Denver, Colorado-based Homebot Inc. has announced the addition of former Ellie Mae VP Jeff Marchetti to its executive team as VP of Large Account Enterprise Sales. In his new role at Homebot, Marchetti will be driving the enterprise sales strategy for top 100 mortgage lenders across the country.

"Homebot brings immense value to homeowners, buyers, and sellers alike," said Marchetti. "It also delivers an unmatched return on investment to lenders—unlike any technology I have represented in my past roles. Homebot is a game-changer. I am excited to assist our largest prospects and customers in retaining their clients for life and generating new business by engaging consumers with a product they love."

Marchetti brings more than 20 years of experience in mortgage banking. Much of his experience focuses specifically on mortgage technology and services that drive efficiencies and revenue for lenders. Marchetti has held positions on the national level at H&R Block Mortgage, Servicelink, and Ellie Mae—now ICE Mortgage Technology. As VP, Executive Account Leader at Ellie Mae, Marchetti was responsible for bringing digital transformation to lenders, banks, and credit unions with their mortgage banking technology platform.

"We're thrilled to have Jeff on the team," said Charlie Pratt, CRO at Homebot. "The extensive experience and breadth of knowledge he brings will help us educate lenders about how to empower their clients and grow their business with Homebot."