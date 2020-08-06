Home >> Daily Dose >> Annual Foreign Investment in American Home Sales Falls
Print This Post Print This Post

Annual Foreign Investment in American Home Sales Falls

in Daily Dose, Featured, journal, News 17 hours ago 100 Views

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) recently released results from a survey, which showed America experienced a 5% decrease in annual foreign investment in home sales. According to survey data, foreign buyers invested $74 billion in the direct purchase of existing homes during the year spanning April 2019 through March 2020. This represents a 5% fall from one year ago and also marks the second year in a row that there was a decline in foreign investment in United States residential real estate. 

NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun commented on the decline, citing possible factors attributing to it: "Foreign buyers and recent immigrants have become less of a force in the United States housing market over the last couple of years. A lack of housing inventorythe primary factor hindering domestic buyersis also holding back some foreign buyers. Additionally, less cross-border travel, falling international trade and fewer foreign students attending American universities are impacting foreign homebuyers."

Other statistics highlighted in NARs report included the fact that China and Canada ranked among the top two spenders in America's residential sales dollar volume, posting $11.5 billion and $9.5 billion, respectively. This duo has managed to maintain these top positions since 2013.  

Fast on China and Canadas heels were Mexico ($5.8 billion), India ($5.4 billion), and Colombia ($1.3 billion). Among these top five spenders, China was the only one that spent less than the year prior (down from $13.4 billion last year to $11.5 billion this year). The major "upset" within this group was Columbia, which ousted the United Kingdom from its previous fifth place roost. 

Yun also shared his predictions for what to expect in the coming days: "In the upcoming year, better opportunities may become available for foreign buyers in large cities like New York and San Francisco. New patterns of domestic migration are trending away from expensive cities to more affordable suburbs and small communities because of the pandemic and greater work-from-home possibilities." 

Tagged with:

About Author: Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is a well-established freelance editor and writer with almost 20 years’ experience working within the media industry, contributing to various publications such as Lonely Planet, Zicasso, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Midweek Magazine, Kauai Traveler Magazine, HILuxury, and many more. She also currently serves as the Editor-in-Chief of ProcuRising Magazine, which enables procurement professionals to increase their knowledge base within a creative and collaborative community.
theMReport.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Changing Expectations for Homebuyers

The pandemic is placing new emphasis on what buyers expect and prioritize, according to a new survey. Click through to learn what the results reveal.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED, WHEN YOU NEED IT.

With daily content from MReport, you’ll never miss another important headline in originations, lending, or servicing. Subscribe to MDaily to begin receiving a complimentary daily email containing the top mortgage news and market information.