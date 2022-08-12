Fairway Independent Mortgage Adds Three Execs

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation has added three new executives as part of the company’s aggressive expansion of its production group, as Scott Bristol, Brian Chick, and John Lowe have joined the Madison, Wisconsin- and Carrollton, Texas-based full-service mortgage lender.

"We're pleased to welcome Scott, Brian and John to Fairway, as well as many others," said Fairway CEO Steve Jacobson. "We have increased the number of our originators by 30% over the past year."

A year ago, Fairway had 1,864 Loan Officers on its team, and since then, has added LOs every month, currently employing more than 2,400 Los nationwide.

Bristol joins Fairway as SVP, Sales and Recruiting, most recently with PrimeLending for the past eight years, serving as President from 2014-2017, overseeing a volume increase of $4 billion to $15 billion. As SVP of National Production for Flagstar Bank from 2018-2021, Bristol helped the lender increase its profitability from $4 billion to $11 billion over that three-year span.

Chick will serve as SVP, Area Manager for Fairway. He spent the past 12 years at PrimeLending, most recently as Regional Manager, and his team funded $2.3 billion in loans in 2021.

Lowe joins Fairway as SVP, Division Manager, and arrives after an eight-year stint at RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing, where he most recently was Division Manager SVP, funding more than $1 billion last year.

"Fairway was my first phone call after leaving Prime," said Bristol. "Fairway's response speed, unbelievable culture, and its entrepreneurial model made it the place I wanted to be."

Fairway Independent Mortgage currently employs more than 9,000 team members across 700 branches nationwide. In 2021, the company funded $72.5 billion.