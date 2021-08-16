First American Docutech Expands eSign Experience

First American Docutech, provider of document, eSign, eClose, and print fulfillment technology, and a member of the First American family of companies, has integrated its ConformX loan document generation technology and Solex eSignature solution with SimpleNexus’ homeownership platform. Lenders using SimpleNexus and First American Docutech can now provide their borrowers with the ability to eSign initial mortgage disclosures through a single sign-on experience.

Borrowers and lenders benefit from a simplified experience that provides secure access to disclosures, progress tracking and eSignature functionality through the SimpleNexus web platform or mobile app, the company reported in a press release. Lenders using the new solution can make the disclosure signing process faster, more secure and more convenient for their customers, they add.

“At First American Docutech, we are focused on helping lenders digitize as much of the lending workflow as possible to create a seamless experience for the borrower,” said Amy Brandt, President of First American Docutech. “We’re integrating with one of the leading point-of-sale innovators to accelerate the journey from application to closing by making it simple and secure to generate and electronically sign disclosures.”

SimpleNexus serves more than 39,000 loan officers and 300 lenders across the United States, touching one in every eight home loans, Docutech’s Solex eSignature software and ConformX document generation platform provide lenders a comprehensive, all-in-one solution to generate, deliver and fulfill mortgage disclosures and documents.

“Our integration with First American Docutech delivers lenders and borrowers eSigned disclosures in one easy-to-use mobile app,” said Shane Westra, chief product officer at SimpleNexus. “Together, we are helping to bring eSigned disclosures to the familiar SimpleNexus app that borrowers and loan officers rely on for their refinance and home purchase needs.”