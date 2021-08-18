Chris Lewis Promoted to Director of Enterprise Solutions for DocMagic

DocMagic has announced the promotion of Chris Lewis to the role of Director of Enterprise Solutions. The new title reflects the elevated role he has proactively taken at the company in increasing revenue, forging strategic partnerships, and making inroads with large entities and marquee accounts.

“Since joining the DocMagic family in 2016, Chris has done an outstanding job helping clients go ‘e’ and ultimately achieve 100 percent paperless eClosings,” said Dominic Iannitti, President and CEO of DocMagic. “Chris has become one of the mortgage industry’s best subject matter experts on eClosings, digital mortgage workflow automation, and supporting solutions. This promotion is well-deserved, and we look forward to supporting his continued success.”

In the Director of Enterprise Solutions role, Chris provides highly consultative, analytical, and solution-crafting insight for DocMagic’s enterprise accounts to implement its comprehensive Total eClose platform, eNotes, and eVaults, among other technologies. He will collaborate with top-tier organizations to arrive at approaches to digital mortgage automation that align with their specific business models and long-term goals.

“I am passionate about delivering on the promise of eClosings and digital mortgage workflows and excited about the success our clients are realizing with Total eClose,” said Lewis. “At DocMagic, we take a business advisory approach to eClosings, guiding clients to hone their processes and workflows, implement quickly—but strategically—and enjoy a smooth launch of the platform. I am elated to continue helping mortgage companies realize newfound digital efficiencies.”

Chris has a background in the mortgage industry spanning more than 25 years working for prominent banks, mega lenders, servicers, technology providers, and other key entities in the supply chain. He started his career at Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and held a variety of roles in title insurance, eventually becoming COO over a large nationwide title operation and later migrating to the position of Chief Data Administrator.

In addition, Chris held key roles at several spin-off companies that includes Fidelity Information Services, Loan Portfolio Services, and Black Knight. Prior to joining DocMagic, Chris was Executive Director at JP Morgan Chase where he helped implement new processes and technologies for its Loan Administration Division.