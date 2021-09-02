Home >> Daily Dose >> Homespire Taps Stephanie Sailor to Lead Secondary Marketing Efforts
Homespire Taps Stephanie Sailor to Lead Secondary Marketing Efforts

Homespire Mortgage has named Stephanie Sailor VP of Secondary Marketing, where she will lead Homespire’s initiatives related to loan purchasing, sales, and servicing transfers.

With more than 20 years of experience, prior to joining Homespire, Sailor worked in the secondary marketing space with PrimeLending and Nationstar Mortgage, developing and supporting strategies for their mortgage pipelines and trading activities.

“At Homespire, we believe that talent acquisition is a critical component to our growth and success, said Michael Rappaport, President of Homespire Mortgage. “As a secondary market expert and proven mortgage professional, Stephanie brings an in-depth knowledge of capital markets to our company, and we are excited to have her as part of our team.”

Homespire Mortgage was recently named to Inc. 5000’s list of “America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.” This list showcases America’s most successful independent small businesses that have seen exceptional development and expansion, with companies ranked by their yearly revenue growth over a three-year period.

For the 2021 list, Homespire had a strong showing that was fueled by a year of record-breaking sales volume and territory expansion, ranking 1680th overall, 98th in the Financial Services industry, 109th in the Washington, D.C. metro area and 56th in Maryland.

“Homespire is a top-tier mortgage lender with an amazing culture, a passion for supporting both its customers and employees, and a focus on innovative thinking,” said Sailor. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to help Homespire expand its footprint in the secondary market and continue its growth trajectory.”

