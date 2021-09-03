Angel Oak Continues Expansion With Four New Branches

Angel Oak Home Loans has announced opening of four new branches in Tampa, Florida; Newport Beach, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Hillsborough, North Carolina. Angel Oak’s new offices mark the lender’s 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th openings in 2021, more than doubling the number of new branches opened in 2020.

“We are proud to enjoy such rapid growth this year thanks to our team’s dedication to client satisfaction and our clients’ trust in the loan products we offer,” said Trent Reed, SVP and Divisional Manager at Angel Oak Home Loans. “Not only are we delivering on our promise to provide borrowers with innovative loans that resonate with their personal financial situations, we are taking that vision to the next level by helping more individuals across the country.”

The branches will be led by Licensed Branch Managers Scarlet Roger (Tampa), Jay Kunkle (Newport Beach), Nikki Junium (Las Vegas), and Jo Anna Walker (Hillsborough).

Angel Oak is looking to seize growth opportunities in the Western U.S., with a focus on the Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington markets.

“Our growth throughout the Western region is a reflection of our innovative products and white-glove approach toward client service,” said Mac Cregger, SVP and Divisional Manager at Angel Oak Home Loans. “Angel Oak has built a culture focused on innovation and services, a combination that is hard to come by in the mortgage industry today. That’s been a huge driver of our success this year and we will always challenge ourselves to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients. We are excited to continue reaching more borrowers in new regions throughout the country.”

The Angel Oak lending platform—comprised of non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) lender Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions and retail mortgage lender Angel Oak Home Loans—recently announced its entities have funded more than $10 billion in non-qualified mortgages since their founding, consisting of more than 26,000 loans funded.

“As the mortgage industry continues to strengthen post COVID-19, non-QM will keep expanding as a key market sector, and we plan to continue being at the forefront of that growth,” said Mike Fierman, Managing Partner and Co-CEO for Angel Oak Companies. “The pandemic taught our firm so much and we have truly emerged as a better company. Crossing the $10 billion milestone is a testament to our success and commitment in this space.”