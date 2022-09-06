Honoring the Industry’s Rising Stars

This piece originally appeared in the September 2022 edition of MReport magazine, online now.

At this month’s Five Star Conference and Expo’s Women in Housing Leadership Awards Luncheon, the Five Star Institute will recognize and honor the extraordinary accomplishments of our industry's women executives during the annual Five Star Conference and Expo in Dallas.

Each year, industry colleagues nominate their peers across five categories, and those nominees are then narrowed down further to a final list of finalists. These are the women who are making a difference in the industry and making a mark on their colleagues and team members

Today, we focus on the finalists for the Rising Star Executive Award, an honor that recognizes young women leaders who, while still early in their careers, have demonstrated an outstanding capability to lead and drive progress.

Congratulations to the final five nominees:

Rosa Arriaga

VP Loan Administration, Mr. Cooper

What Others Are Saying

“Rosa is a young and talented superstar. She has worked for Mr. Cooper for seven-and-a-half years, and has consistently demonstrated strong leadership. She provides spot-on guidance to her team as she navigates both the cash and credit reporting worlds that she leads. Rosa continually goes above and beyond the call of duty in the development, implementation, and sustainability for all the processes she is over. She is a true team player, working across the organization to ensure we are delighting our customers with every transaction by going beyond expectations with every internal/external customer service experience through creative problem-solving. This has been most true during the recent COVID-19 time. Every day the rules of engagement changed, and every day Rosa rose to the occasion with prompt solutions. Rosa is a change agent and an influencer.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“As a Hispanic woman in an officer position, I am humbled to be recognized by my peers as a Rising Star Executive finalist for the 2022 Women in Housing Awards. This honor is a resounding testament to the path many women of color have paved for people like me. I am forever grateful to my parents for risking all they had to immigrate to the United States in the hopes of providing me with greater opportunities. With this in mind, I aim to always promote safe and encouraging environments where all people and ideas are respected, and innovation can flourish.”

Joette Bonin

VP, Fay Servicing, LLC

What Others Are Saying

“Joette Bonin began her career working as a Litigation Paralegal at a Mortgage Servicing Law Firm as she learned the business. This led to another law firm position as a Client Relations Manager, developing her varying skills. Continuing to rise, she took a position at Fay Servicing in Foreclosure as a processor. Due to her abilities to inspire and lead, within five years, she rose to the position of VP of Foreclosure at Fay Servicing. As a VP, she leads an exceptional team to oversee law firms, drive the internal processes, work directly with investors, and communicate with upper management to optimize customer experience, team member enthusiasm, and company goals. Joette is rising to the top with her positivity, ability to lead, and her determination to drive progress for Fay Servicing LLC and the mortgage servicing community.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“I have been with Fay for nearly six years; I came to Fay after a rewarding career as a Litigation Paralegal. I currently manage teams in Foreclosure and Property Preservation. I enjoy meeting people and building strong relationships; I believe relationships are crucial for success both personally and professionally. I am a mother to two amazing adult children, a dog mom, and enjoy the outdoors and fitness. I am honored to be nominated for this award and grateful to Jan Bond and the team at McCalla Raymer Leibert Peirce, LLC for their consideration. Knowing the work I do is recognized and appreciated by this talented group of professionals means a great deal to me. My growth and success are a direct reflection of the people I am privileged to work with every day, as well as the leadership at Fay.”

Leah Goldmintz

VP, Capital Markets, CoreVest Finance

What Others Are Saying

“In 2014, Leah Goldmintz began her career at CoreVest Finance as a capital markets analyst and has been a rising star in the company. Today, she is the VP of Capital Markets and plays a leading role in every securitization the company has executed (21 and counting). Additionally, Leah was a key driver of the first ever single-family rental securitization using blockchain technology. Putting CoreVest’s loans into blockchain provided a digital record of every loan included in the securitization, allowing investors to see our loan paying on a day-to-day basis. Leah is also passionate about blazing a path for more ESG initiatives within securitization.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“I am honored and proud to be nominated for the Rising Star Executive award. As the longest-tenured member of the Capital Markets team, I have helped develop innovative new structures and products within the single-family rental space throughout my career. This has been possible because CoreVest’s culture and values have supported my growth and development from an analyst to one of the company’s youngest leaders. In furtherance of CoreVest’s culture, I have been focused on fostering our young talent and leading by example. With this nomination, I hope to inspire other young women in finance to become future leaders and empower them with the confidence to make a meaningful impact, no matter the stage of their careers.”

Kate Mossop

VP & Portfolio Product Owner, Single-Family Servicing Products and Offerings, Freddie Mac

What Others Are Saying

“Kate Mossop joined Freddie Mac 15 years ago as a project manager and steadily rose the ranks, being promoted to VP a year ago. She is now responsible for leading the Single-Family Servicing Policy Offerings team through all critical go-to-market activities. She is responsible for the most strategic servicing products in the division, including Resolve, Total MISM, PAID, and for guiding the servicing portfolio vision and roadmap. Working collaboratively with key co-leads across the division, Kate has been integral in developing critical functions, including a business process reengineering team and a user experience design team that enables product development success.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“It is a great honor to be considered as a finalist for the Five Star Women in Housing Awards. During my tenure with Freddie Mac, I have been very fortunate to work with several innovative and inspiring leaders across the business. You want to model the behavior of those that inspire you—those that challenge you to take on new responsibilities and are supportive of change. Our Freddie Mac leaders provided me with the support necessary to expand our product development discipline in ways that led to better business outcomes for our Seller/Servicers and for Freddie Mac. Thank you, Five Star Conference, for the recognition.”

Lauren Shea

Chief Credit Officer, Temple View Capital

What Others Are Saying

“Working for a regional lender, Lauren Shea went from sales assistant and worked her way to VP of Wholesale Operations. Recruited by Aurora Loan Services, a Lehman Brothers company, where she was the youngest Correspondent Account Representative covering the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The first employee hired at MCM, she helped establish proof of concept on MCM’s distressed buying strategy. She oversaw MCM’s transaction management and due diligence of $7 billion in UPB and 30,000 loans, managing securitization and repo facilities. Developed a credit policy for loan products offered helping turn TVC into a national lender, closing about $1 billion a year in originations.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“Early on in my career, I had the privilege to meet and get to know a group of accomplished, impressive, kind women who supported and mentored me. These women that I met either through working with them or for them or through industry events inspired me with their gumption, dedication, and loyalty that I wanted to be that type of woman leader and support other women; either those starting off in their career or to build connection and community among women in this space. I am honored to be a finalist in hopes that through platforms like this, I can provide other women the same opportunities that I was so lucky to have.”

