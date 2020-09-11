Freddie Mac Reported Lowest Mortgage Rate In History

Freddie Mac this week released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.86%, the lowest rate in its survey’s history, which dates back to 1971.

“Mortgage rates have hit another record low due to a late summer slowdown in the economic recovery,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “These low rates have ignited robust purchase demand activity, which is up 25% from a year ago and has been growing at double-digit rates for four consecutive months. However, heading into the fall it will be difficult to sustain the growth momentum in purchases because the lack of supply is already exhibiting a constraint on sales activity.”

News Facts

averaged 2.37 percent with an average 0.7 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.42 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.09 percent. 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.11 percent with an average 0.2 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.93 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.36 percent.

Realtor.com's Senior Economist, George Ratiu attributed the record low rate to "investors moving away from the sharp volatility in equity markets and towards the relative safety of bonds."