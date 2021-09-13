Biden Nominates HUD Advisor as Ginnie Mae President

President Biden has nominated Alanna McCargo, Senior Advisor for Housing Finance in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to be President of Ginnie Mae.
It has been about four years since Ginnie Mae—which serves as the principal financing arm for government mortgage loans, ensuring that mortgage lenders have the necessary funds to provide loans to borrowers—has had a permanent leader.
McCargo's career in housing spans decades during which she has concentrated on understanding, through data and analysis, how to create a more equitable housing finance system, according to a White House Fact Sheet announcing the nomination.
She joined the Biden-Harris Administration after serving as VP of the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute, where she developed a body of work focused on reducing racial homeownership gaps, increasing housing affordability, and reducing barriers to accessing homeownership opportunities.
McCargo also has held roles at CoreLogic and with JP Morgan Chase’s Home Lending division. She spent 10 years at Fannie Mae, where she led policy development and secondary mortgage market programs. From 2008-2012 she played a central role in the partnership with the Treasury in executing the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act of 2008.
The White House also stated that McCargo has been instrumental in foreclosure prevention efforts, loan restructuring, and distressed asset management programs.