America’s Most Expensive Neighborhoods

Property Club recently conducted a study on how COVID-19 is impacting the U.S. luxury real estate market by taking a look at the most expensive zip codes in the nation.

California claimed more than 87 of the 125 entries and two-thirds of the country's most expensive zip codes. This includes 94027 in Atherton, CA, which took home the No. 1 ranking with a median sales price of $6,690,000 as well as six of the 10 most expensive zip codes.

Notably, Beverly Hills' 90210 was the second most expensive zip code in the nation, with a median sales price of $4,084,000.

In addition to listing the priciest neighborhoods, the study showed that urban areas are struggling to attract buyers (approximately 80% of the nation's priciest zip codes are in suburban settings).

In fact the 10-most expensive zip codes in the nation are all in suburban settings.

Only three of the nation's 25 most expensive zip codes are in urban settings, and all of them are in Manhattan.

The Empire State is home to 19 of the nation's top 125 zip codes and five of the top 25 most expensive zip codes.

Overall, New York City is home to eight of the country's priciest zip codes, all of which are in Manhattan, while nine Long Island and two Westchester neighborhoods make the list.

While California and New York are home to 106 zip codes, comprising over 80% of the nation's most expensive zip codes, the remaining zip codes are spread across 13 other states including Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, Washington, Nevada, Georgia, South Carolina, Utah, Maryland, Arizona, Colorado, and Wyoming.