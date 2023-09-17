New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Debuts New Brand Identity for Flagstar Bank

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, N.A., (Flagstar), have unveiled a modern new visual identity and logo combining the best elements of the three legacy banks. It follows the acquisitions of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. and Signature Bank by NYCB and signals the unification of the three companies under the Flagstar name and their commitment to helping customers, clients, and communities to take charge and thrive.

Thomas R. Cangemi, President and CEO, said, "Energy and movement are a constant in today's world and vital to financial success. That's what our new identity is centered on—creating an energy from the strength of our people, expertise, and acumen. The star in our new logo stands for customer-centricity, the bedrock of our new identity. It's symbolic of a multi-dimensional financial journey, the relationships we foster, and the unique energy we share in working together to thrive."

"The design and energy from our logo, when combined with the modern feel of the new Flagstar brand is exciting, and filled with possibilities," said Reggie Davis, President, Consumer and Corporate Banking. "We want customers, clients, and communities to feel a sense of empowerment from Flagstar and connect to its bold, sophisticated, yet human feel, which is what our new branding aspires to communicate."

The Company selected the logo after a lengthy research-driven process, including testing and feedback, and targeted third-party surveys in its core markets.

While the new logo and identity will not be fully rolled out until systems are converted in the first quarter 2024, customers and clients will start to see the fresh look across digital and traditional platforms, in advertising, and importantly, through a complete redesign of Flagstar's more than 400 branches to boldly communicate the energy they will deliver. Until then, NYCB and Flagstar will continue to serve customers and clients through their respective branches and brands, websites, mobile apps, and relationship managers.