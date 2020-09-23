FHFA: New Data Will Enhance GSEs’ ‘Duty to Serve’ Program

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has revised the datasets for the Public Use Databases​ (PUDBs) of single-family and multifamily mortgage acquisitions by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The revisions include newly available 2019 data and final versions of data for 2018. This includes 25 new data elements for the 2018 and 2019 Single-Family Census Tract files, which provide statistics on the loan-to-value ratio of properties and the debt-to-income ratio of borrowers.

Also being added are 21 new data elements in the Multifamily Census Tract files, including the number of units in the property. The additions to the Single-Family and Multifamily Census Tract files feature geographic indicators to enhance the government-sponsored enterprises’ Duty to Serve Program.

These additions will replace the interim files uploaded in September 2019.

According to the FHFA, the revised PUDBs also feature “additional loan-level data that increases their alignment with information reported under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act.” This additional data is designed to bring greater transparency to understanding Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s impact on local economies will offering more information to the public about their roles within the secondary mortgage market.

“FHFA is pleased to release the new and revised Enterprise PUDB files,” said Lynn Fisher, Deputy Director of the Division of Research and Statistics. “The PUDB provides stakeholders in the housing and mortgage sectors with critical data concerning the Enterprises’ acquisition of mortgages nationwide and at the local level.”

The datasets are available at www.fhfa.gov/DataTools/Downloads/Pages/Public-Use-Databases.aspx​. The FHFA also maintains the datasets for prior years.​