Pete Lunetto Named SVP of Credit for Interfirst

Interfirst Mortgage Company has named Pete Lunetto SVP of Credit, joining the company’s executive leadership team, and reporting directly to Karen Gerli, Interfirst’s COO.

In this newly created executive position, Lunetto will have oversight for credit and underwriting activities for both the wholesale and retail channels, responsible for mitigating risk; setting the company’s credit strategy; assisting in product development activities; processing and productivity improvements; and day-to-day underwriting operations.

Lunetto will also oversee a growing team of more than 70 credit and underwriting team members, with Russ Therrell, VP of Underwriting Wholesale, and Lara Adams, VP of Underwriting Retail, reporting directly to him.

“As Interfirst rolls out our innovative Independence Series of mortgage loan programs and our wholesale and retail originations continue to expand at a rapid pace, Pete’s insights and experience will be instrumental in helping to mitigate risk and improve efficiency throughout our loan process,” said Gerli. “We are excited to have Pete become part of our executive team to help us to continue to deliver value to our mortgage partners and borrowers across our footprint.”

Lunetto brings more than 30 years of mortgage industry experience to Interfirst, which includes credit risk management, credit policy, underwriting and quality control. He joins Interfirst after most recently serving as Chief Credit Officer for Royal Pacific Funding, and previously, as VP of Enterprise Credit for loanDepot.

“I consider myself a student of the mortgage business, and I am extremely grateful to be joining Interfirst 2.0 at this very exciting time,” said Lunetto. “Right now, there is a very long runway of growth for Interfirst, and I am excited to be a part of the company’s ongoing expansion into new markets.”