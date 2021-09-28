Panorama Mortgage Group Names Ryan Kerian General Counsel, CCO

Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG) has named Ryan Kerian as the new Chief Compliance Officer and also as General Counsel for itself and its subsidiaries.

In his new role, Kerian will align legal, compliance, and operational functions while at the same time driving overall growth of the company. He will also be responsible for protecting the company and its clients.

According to the press release, this is the first time PMG has combined mortgage compliance and general counsel into one role. Previously, they were separate and outsourced which created alignment issues and a considerable amount of overlap. "With Ryan leading both of these efforts, there will be more synergy and we will be able to push the company to adopt a faster pace," said Jason Madiedo, CEO and Co-Founder of PMG.

"The pandemic has forced the industry to change faster than ever before,” Madiedo continued. “Today's consumers are more comfortable with technology and expect us to be tech enabled too," Traditional compliance leaders often struggle to keep up with these needs and changes, which makes us so excited about Ryan joining our team. His comfort and experience with technology will have a huge impact on how we do business going forward."

Kerian comes to PMG from Celebrity Home Loans where he served as Deputy General Counsel where he was responsible for corporate governance, contract and vendor management, employment, compensation, risk, licensing, and litigation matters. In addition, he served as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel for GoPrime Mortgage where he managed operations, resource allocation, and budgeting while helping to develop the company's strategic vision.

"My goal is to help shepherd the company toward greater success in a way that really serves our consumers and sets an example for the industry," said Kerian. "We're at an interesting intersection—in history and the industry—and we have a special opportunity to build upon the legacy of this company to continue to bring credit and pride of homeownership to Hispanics and African Americans. It's no secret that they are the first-time homebuyers of tomorrow—and even today."

"As a minority myself in the LGBT community, I deeply understand the importance of diversity and the need to further it in all of our work,” Kerian added. “I hope to help ensure PMG continues to lead the way in this area over the next few decades and beyond."

A full copy of the press release can be viewed here.