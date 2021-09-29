Home >> Daily Dose >> Equity Prime Mortgage Adds Julian Sado to Its Executive Team
Equity Prime Mortgage Adds Julian Sado to Its Executive Team

Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) has named Julian Sado to its executive team as EVP of Leadership and Development, as he will lead the company in formal and informal leadership development.

"We can have the most skilled and innovative minds on our team, but if they aren't supported through a strong culture, it's just a waste of resources,” said EPM CEO Eddy Perez, CMB. “Leaders can be born, but they can also be developed. With Sado, we have the ability to elevate and empower others in a way that hasn't been done before in this industry.”

Julian joins the EPM team with more than 20 years of mortgage industry experience, including time with Planet Home Lending, Radian, Capital One Home Loans, USAA, Mortgage Lenders Network, and HSBC among others.

"All of us are leaders,” said Sado. “Leadership isn't about just me speaking; it's about people speaking and seeing alignment from their conversation. When we find commonalities, that's when the connection starts.”

