Mid America Mortgage Donates $250k to Community Organization

Mid America Mortgage has announced it has donated $250,000 to Services of Hope, a non-profit organization based in Dallas, Texas, which aims to provide assistance for community needs that do not fit in a traditional category.

"Mid America Mortgage is proud to call North Texas home. As much as this community has given to us, we feel it is incredibly important to pay that success forward by giving back to our community through volunteerism and matched donations," said Mid America Owner and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bode. "We are pleased to partner with Services of Hope to aid in their efforts to combat poverty in the Dallas area. In addition to our donation, Mid America employees will be volunteering their time with Services of Hope because we believe charity is about giving both your time and money."

The funds will provide temporary financial assistance via the Services of Hope Redemption Grant to help seniors with medical transportation, students with uniforms and shoes, clothing for adults to wear to their jobs, and non-essentials such as furniture. This year, the grant will also use the donations to help individuals who have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Services of Hope would like to thank Jeff Bode, his family and Mid America Mortgage for their generous donation and partnership toward the Drivers of Poverty Project," said President and CEO of Services of Hope, Dr. . "Community service is the mortgage we pay for our house in heaven."

In addition, the donation will be doubled by the City of Dallas through the Driver of Poverty Grant - Barriers to Poverty.