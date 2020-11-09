Consumers Report More Optimistic Home-Purchase View

Consumers in October reported a more optimistic view of both buying and selling homes, while also reporting a less positive outlook on personal finances and employment, based on Fannie Mae's Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI)

Experts such as Doug Duncan, Senior Vice President and Chief Economist at Fannie Mae said, "to date, the HPSI has recovered over 60% of its COVID-19 pandemic loss, reflecting the bright spot that the mortgage market has been in the economy."

However, he continued, "the evolution of the pandemic and the 2020 election outcomes may have longer-lasting and unexpected impacts on consumer sentiment, as we saw following the 2016 elections, and we expect both factors will shape the housing market over the coming months.”

The HPSI inched up .7 points in October, marking the third-consecutive month-to-month increase. Three of the six HPSI components increased in October. Since last year, the HPSI is down 7.1 points.

While the full research report is available, Fannie Mae highlighted the following components: