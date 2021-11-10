Spruce Bolsters Its Customer Service Team

Proptech provider Spruce has appointed Brian Kielian as the company's first Head of Customer Experience, and Blair Drake as the company's first Head of Service Delivery. Both Kielian and Drake will report to EVP of Real Estate Operations Lisa Robertson.

"Our customers are at the heart of what we do here at Spruce," said Patrick Burns, CEO and Co-Founder of Spruce. "As we continue to expand our service offering and deepen our customer-centric, tech-focused approach, it's absolutely critical that we make big investments in improving the customer experience of the real estate transaction."

In his new role, Kielian will drive Spruce's customer service initiatives, working to ensure operational efficiency and scalability. He brings an extensive background in customer experience to the company, having held positions as VP, Global Customer Support & Operations Planning at PayPal for nearly eight years; VP of Customer Operations at Affirm, and most recently, SVP of Customer Support at Inflection.

Drake will utilize her operational leadership and expertise to streamline Spruce’s procedures, helping to scale the business via automation, technology enhancements, and increased process efficiency. She brings robust experience streamlining complex processes and optimizing high risk areas to Spruce, having held positions at several fintech companies, most recently as Head of Operations at OnDeck.

Spruce's offerings include nationwide title insurance, closing, escrow, and recording services through proprietary technology and centralized teams. Combining machine learning technology with a team of experts, Spruce's scalable model serves lenders, real estate investors, and proptech companies.