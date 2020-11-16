Citadel Servicing Corporation Launches Mortgage Program for Self-Employed Borrowers

Citadel Servicing Corporation (CSC) has launched officially launched its 3-Month Bank Statement mortgage lending program. CSC is one of the largest independent Non-QM Specialty finance lenders, and its new program has been developed to meet the needs of customers in today’s environment.

This mortgage program is designed specifically to help self-employed borrowers, who have been adversely impacted during the ongoing economic downturn caused by COVID-19 to purchase or refinance properties using their most recent bank statements.

“We are proud to add an additional, more flexible bank statement program and provide our customers with more options, making our portfolio of products and services even broader and more adaptable," Keith Lind, Executive Chairman and President of CSC said in a press release. "Our customers will benefit by having not only a one-of-a-kind, uniquely flexible program but the most competitive rates in the Non-QM space supported by high-touch customer service.”

“When we launch any program, we do so to provide customers with the best possible product that is designed to meet their evolving needs," Kyle Gunderlock, the CEO of Citadel Servicing Corporation, added. "We have spent the past few months working to innovate across our range of programs to improve how we do business. We are constantly looking for new and dynamic ways to meet our customer’s needs and requirements and believe this new program is a prime example of that focus."

CSC offers a range of products and services for helping mortgage professionals achieve their clients' purchase and investment goals. Licensed by the National Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) in 38 states across the country, CSC offers its programs and services through three distinct verticals: Wholesale Lending, Retail Lending, and Correspondent Lending.