Home >> Daily Dose >> DS5: Freddie Mac’s Client-Centric Solutions
Print This Post Print This Post

DS5: Freddie Mac’s Client-Centric Solutions

in Daily Dose, Government, Media, News, Webcasts 8 hours ago 68 Views

In the latest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, we speak with Dave Lucchino, SVP, Single-Family Operations, Freddie Mac. Lucchino tells us all about Freddie Mac’s new PAID tool and how it can improve servicer efficiency for expense reimbursements, as well as other client-centric solutions the GSE is working on.

At Freddie Mac, Lucchino oversees Servicing Operations, Securities Operations, and Customer and Support Services. These departments focus on loss mitigation, investor reporting, the 1(800) FREDDIE contact center, back-office support for all mortgage-backed securities, and a variety of other critical processes that support Freddie Mac as well as its origination, servicing, and investor partners.

Prior to this role, Lucchino consulted with the Single-Family Division, focusing on operations. He leveraged his industry experience to identify and implement numerous opportunities to improve efficiency, reduce credit loss, and improve the experience for Freddie Mac clients.

Throughout his career, Lucchino has guided global organizations through significant transitions to accelerate the delivery of both corporate and customer goals. He has held senior operational roles in mortgage loan origination and servicing for JPM Chase, CitiMortgage, and other industry leaders. He received his Bachelor of Science in business and economics from Wilson College.

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 15 years of experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
theMReport.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Inflation, Consumer Spending Driving Mortgage Rates Upward

After dipping below the 3% mark last week, fixed-rate mortgages climbed on the strength of a rise in consumer spending and improvements in unemployment.

Subscribe to MDaily

MReport is here for you to stay on top of important developments in the mortgage marketplace. To begin receiving each day’s top news, market information, and breaking news updates, absolutely free of cost, simply enter your email address below.