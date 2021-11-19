DS5: Freddie Mac’s Client-Centric Solutions

In the latest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, we speak with Dave Lucchino, SVP, Single-Family Operations, Freddie Mac. Lucchino tells us all about Freddie Mac’s new PAID tool and how it can improve servicer efficiency for expense reimbursements, as well as other client-centric solutions the GSE is working on.

At Freddie Mac, Lucchino oversees Servicing Operations, Securities Operations, and Customer and Support Services. These departments focus on loss mitigation, investor reporting, the 1(800) FREDDIE contact center, back-office support for all mortgage-backed securities, and a variety of other critical processes that support Freddie Mac as well as its origination, servicing, and investor partners.

Prior to this role, Lucchino consulted with the Single-Family Division, focusing on operations. He leveraged his industry experience to identify and implement numerous opportunities to improve efficiency, reduce credit loss, and improve the experience for Freddie Mac clients.

Throughout his career, Lucchino has guided global organizations through significant transitions to accelerate the delivery of both corporate and customer goals. He has held senior operational roles in mortgage loan origination and servicing for JPM Chase, CitiMortgage, and other industry leaders. He received his Bachelor of Science in business and economics from Wilson College.