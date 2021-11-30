Dean McCall Promoted to CIO of Promontory MortgagePath

Promontory MortgagePath LLC has announced the promotion of Dean McCall from Managing Director of Development Operations and Data to CIO. As CIO, McCall will affect broad decision-making beyond technology and into strategic positioning, Promontory MortgagePath’s client service model and other company initiatives.

“Dean’s industry experience in data management and information coupled with his five-year tenure at Promontory MortgagePath make him the perfect candidate for our CIO role,” said Gene Ludwig, Founder and CEO at Promontory MortgagePath. “He brings an executive-level engineering and information technology focus to the important CIO position. He will help us continue to grow and constantly improve upon our technology so we can exceed our clients’ expectations.”

Prior to joining Promontory MortgagePath in 2015, McCall worked in engineering, technology consultation, and warehouse architecture with Oracle, Aurora Loan Services, and Redwood Trust.

“Over the last year, Promontory MortgagePath has strategically aligned its internal structure to address and prepare for anticipated growth, from sales and fulfillment teams to management structures,” said Debora Aydelotte, COO of Promontory MortgagePath. “As Managing Director of Development Operations and Data, Dean played a critical role in the success of that realignment. We’re all delighted to observe Dean’s growth within the company and welcome him into this new position.”